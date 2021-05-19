newsbreak-logo
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton News Herald
 5 hours ago

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

