Cryptocurrency Crunch Is ‘a Great Opportunity to Buy,' Trader Says Amid Slew of Negative Catalysts
Cryptocurrencies collapsed Wednesday, with bitcoin plunging as much as 30% in a single session amid regulatory pressures overseas and negative headlines on the home front. In an interview with CNBC's "Trading Nation," New Street Advisors Group founder and CEO Delano Saporu said that "for investors that are thinking long term, this is actually a great opportunity to buy at prices you may not see for a while."www.nbcsandiego.com