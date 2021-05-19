newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NACCO INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 3 hours ago

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Executive Long-Term Incentive Compensation Plan On. February 22, 2021. , the Board of Directors (the "Board") of. NACCO Industries, Inc. ("NACCO" or the "Company") adopted. NACCO Industries, Inc. Amended and...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Statements#Nacco Industries#Proxy Statements#General Counsel#Public Employees#Public Ownership#Nacco Industries Inc#The Board Of Directors#Board#Award#Company#Nacoal Executive Group#Ernst Young Llp#Form 8 K#Submission#Security Holders#Stockholders#Stockholder Approval#Executive Employees#Executive Positions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

The SCOR Board of Directors chooses Laurent Rousseau to succeed Denis Kessler as Chief Executive Officer following the General Meeting of June 30, 202

May 17, 2021 - N° 13. The SCOR Board of Directors chooses Laurent Rousseau to succeed Denis Kessler as Chief Executive Officer following the General Meeting of June 30, 2021. The Board of Directors, which met today, has acknowledged with regret Denis Kessler’s decision to relinquish, for personal reasons, his duties as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR at the end of his current term of office, which is due to expire at the General Meeting of June 30, 2021. Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to separate the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at the end of this General Meeting, i.e., one year earlier than initially planned. The Board unanimously expressed the wish that Denis Kessler agree to remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CNA Announces Susan Stone As EVP & General Counsel

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Susan Stone as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective June 28, 2021. In this role, Stone will lead the Company's Law Department and serve as the principal counsel for CNA on all legal matters including legal consultation across domestic and international business operations, compliance, regulatory and government affairs, securities law, and company litigation. She will report to Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at CNA.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Duesenberg Technologies to Form a Strategic Committee to Consider Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listing Application

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Penang, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the "Company" or "Duesenberg"), an OTCQB-listed issuer, is pleased to announce that the Company will form a strategic committee to review and develop a capital markets strategy focused on Canada and Europe. As part of the review, the strategic committee is expected to consider an application to list the Company's common shares on Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmmPower Corp. Appoints Paul Sparkes to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower'), announces the appointment of Mr. Paul Sparkes to its advisory board, effective immediately. Mr. Sparkes is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with over twenty-five years of experience in media, finance, capital markets and...
EconomyHarvard Health

SEC Considering Heightened Scrutiny of Projections in De-SPAC Transactions

George Casey, Adam Hakki, and Roger Morscheiser are partners at Shearman & Sterling LLP. This post is based on a Sherman & Sterling memorandum by Mr. Casey, Mr. Hakki, Mr. Morscheiser, Scott Petepiece, Ilir Mujalovic, Kristina Trauger, and other members of the Shearman & Sterling team. One of the most...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Unico American Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) ('Unico' or the 'Company'), announced today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net income was $2,267,703 ($0.43 diluted income per share) compared to net loss of $1,043,826 ($0.20 diluted loss per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Book value per share was $6.84 and $6.60 at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

SEC Considering Heightened Scrutiny of Projections in De-SPAC Transactions. George Casey, Adam Hakki, and Roger Morscheiser are partners at Shearman & Sterling LLP. This post is based on a Sherman & Sterling memorandum by Mr. Casey, Mr. Hakki, Mr. Morscheiser, Scott Petepiece, Ilir Mujalovic, Kristina Trauger, and other members of the Shearman & Sterling team.