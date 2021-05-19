NACCO INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Executive Long-Term Incentive Compensation Plan On. February 22, 2021. , the Board of Directors (the "Board") of. NACCO Industries, Inc. ("NACCO" or the "Company") adopted. NACCO Industries, Inc. Amended and...www.marketscreener.com