HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The woman who was shot at during an alleged road rage incident in Hazelwood recalled the terrifying moments to News 4. “Once we got on the bridge he literally stopped right there in the middle of the street, just the highway up there, the ramp, just stopped, turned around and started shooting,” Genva Triplett recalled. She said the driver wouldn’t let her pass then kept getting in front of her when she changed lanes. Triplett told News 4 she eventually stopped on a ramp where she couldn’t go anywhere and began shooting.