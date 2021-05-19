newsbreak-logo
Canada backs down from crop chemical ban, adds restrictions

marketscreener.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Canada's pesticide regulator said on Wednesday that farmers could keep using the chemical imidacloprid to control crop-destroying insects under stricter conditions, softening an earlier proposal to ban it. The chemical, made by Germany's Bayer AG, is part of the neonicotinoid class of pesticides that farmers have sprayed...

www.marketscreener.com
