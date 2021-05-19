Materials Down With Risk Appetite -- Materials Roundup
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as a rotation into the sector stalled. Copper futures fell by 3% in New York, retreating from record highs as traders backed off bets on risky sectors. Copper miner Freeport McMoRan, which has risen sharply for much of the year, fell by more than 5%. The SPDR Select Sector Materials exchange-traded fund, which tracks the materials industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500, fell by roughly 1.5%.www.marketscreener.com