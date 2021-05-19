Materials Down With Risk Appetite -- Materials Roundup

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.