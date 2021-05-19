newsbreak-logo
WVU Medicine Children’s now offering telemedicine appointments at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, West Virginia

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Specialists from WVU Medicine Children’s are now providing appointments for families at WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. “Expert, specialized care should be available to all children, regardless of where they live,” said Amy L. Bush, BSN, MBA, RN, CNOR, chief operating officer for WVU Medicine Children’s. “That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to bring our experts to families in the Upshur County area. Now, parents can access the care they need for their children closer to home.”

www.wvnews.com
