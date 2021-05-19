WVU Medicine Children’s now offering telemedicine appointments at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — These CEOS may not be in charge of major corporations, but show them a need and watch them take the lead in getting it done. CEOS in this case is an acronym short for Community Educational Outreach Service, a moniker the organization has held for nearly a quarter of a century after being known as Extension Homemakers between 1968 and 1998. The organization, which has been around in some form or another since 1919, is celebrating its annual CEOS Week starting May 16.