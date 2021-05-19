newsbreak-logo
Nina Ruth (Culver) Bellon

Visitation for Nina Ruth (Culver) Bellon, age 68, of Knoxville will be held on Saturday, May 22nd at Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 10:00am-noon with family present. Following visitation, burial with military honors will follow at Ridlen Cemetery. Nina's wishes were to be cremated. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be given at winfieldfh.com.

