Vaughn Thurman, CEO and Founder of HighGear, To Highlight Key Findings of Forrester Research Study at PMBA Global Conference - May 25th

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) While the very existence of Global Literary Studies as an institutionalized field is not yet evident, the growing interest to engage with questions that involve a global perspective of study in the various established disciplines in literary studies and the humanities is overwhelming. This impulse has led literary critics and cultural historians to find new concepts, new methodologies and to face serious challenges both concerning the conceptualization of their object of study as global and the adoption of a global critical approach. Within this framework, this international symposium responds to a double demand: on the one hand, it discusses these notions (global, globalization, world, cosmopolitan) within an historical perspective, providing a thorough intervention in the state of the art. On the other hand, it proposes different case studies that help develop further the global perspective in four key research avenues: global translation flows, the global novel, global literary environments, and global cinema.