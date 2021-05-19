Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, L Brands, Synopsys & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:. Cisco — Shares of the data center networking hardware maker dropped more than 6% in extended trading after the company issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the next quarter. Cisco said it sees 81 cents to 83 cents in adjusted earnings per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, while analysts had expected 85 cents in adjusted earnings per share. The company's profits and revenue for its fiscal third quarter came in above expectations, however.