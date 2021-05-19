newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Cisco, L Brands, Synopsys & More

By Yun Li, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:. Cisco — Shares of the data center networking hardware maker dropped more than 6% in extended trading after the company issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the next quarter. Cisco said it sees 81 cents to 83 cents in adjusted earnings per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, while analysts had expected 85 cents in adjusted earnings per share. The company's profits and revenue for its fiscal third quarter came in above expectations, however.

www.nbcsandiego.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L Brands#After Hours#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Quarterly Earnings#Victoria#Secret#Factset#Shoe Carnival#Company#Hardware#Extended Trading#Estimates#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cisco
Related
StocksNBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: AT&T, Discovery, ViacomCBS, MicroStrategy & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. AT&T (T), Discovery (DISCA) – AT&T and Discovery announced a deal to combine Discovery with AT&T's WarnerMedia unit. The combination would be co-owned by current shareholders of both companies, and would create a new stronger streaming video challenger to the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Walt Disney (DIS). AT&T jumped 4.9% in the premarket and Discovery shares surged 17%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from L Brands's earnings

On May 19, L Brands releases figures for Q1. Wall Street analysts predict earnings per share of $1.17. Track L Brands stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. L Brands releases earnings for the most recent quarter on May 19. In terms of EPS, 21 analysts are predicting earnings...
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

AAPL After Hours: Why Apple Stock Dipped Again

The roller coaster ride continues. After an early April rally, a post-earnings selloff, an inflation-driven run for the exits and a quick rebound that followed, Apple stock (ticker $AAPL) logged another day of 1%-plus loss, on May 17. Over the past six trading days, AAPL moved up or down by...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Snowflake, DoorDash and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — The media giant's share price sank more than 3% after it missed revenue and streaming subscriber estimates. Disney earnings of 79 cents per share, well above the 27 cents per share expected by Wall Street, according to Refinitiv. The company made $15.61 billion in revenue, missing an estimate of $15.87 billion. Disney missed on subscriber estimates for Disney+, coming in at 103.6 million paid subscribers. It was expected to post 109 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $1.86 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0K, accounting for 0.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Vroom, Shift, Sonos, Poshmark & More

Vroom (VRM) – Vroom stock jumped 11% in the premarket after it reported a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. The online used-car retailer's revenue beat estimates as demand surged. Consumers are turning to used cars as the global chip shortage crimps production of new vehicles. Vroom rival Shift (SFT) reported similarly upbeat results, and its shares rallied 8.1%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock rose 9.29% to $4.82 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3 million shares, which is 8.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
Marketsfreightwaves.com

DoorDash exceeds projections in Q1 earnings, stock rises after hours

In its first earnings statement as a public company, issued on Feb. 25, DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) did not impress investors, despite setting quarterly records for total orders, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and market share. A doubling of the quarterly loss over Q4 2019 soured analysts.
StocksTwin Falls Times-News

4 Moves to Make If the Stock Market Plummets Tomorrow

Is the 14-month rally about to end? Stocks are certainly showing signs of vulnerability, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) now trading well below last month's peak, putting pressure on an important technical support level as a result. Charts don't matter in the long run, but in the short run, a small stumble can quickly cascade into a full-blown correction.
StocksForbes

IBM And L Brands Among Top Trending Stocks Today

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Tuesday’s top trending stocks come to us from every sector, from 3D manufacturing to semiconductor manufacturers to, surprisingly, a global gambling guru. Enjoy today’s mix of the weird, the wild, and the wily, courtesy of Forbes AI Investor.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for L Brands

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for L Brands evaluate the company at an average price target of $66.4 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $36.00.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Roblox, Palantir, Tesla, Virgin Galactic & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Palantir — Shares of the secretive analytics and software firm rose 7.4% after it reported 49% revenue growth for its first quarter, thanks in part to the economic recoveries in the U.S. and the U.K. Palantir, which has both government and corporate clients, booked sales of $341 million in the quarter and now has 149 customers.
StocksValueWalk

Sequential Brands Is A $200 Stock

In my last article, I highlighted that Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) appears to be heading for a sale, but today I'm going to be more direct regarding valuation. Due to size, very few investors have done the work on Sequential to understand the earnings power, or the debt situation.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

NIO Stock Is a Definite Buy Below $35, Make a Move Now

NIO stock surged by more than 1,100 percent in 2020 amid the EV mania that gripped the markets. So far, 2021 hasn't been that benign for EV stocks. Amid the rotation to value due to expectations of higher interest rates and higher inflation, growth stocks sold off. NIO stock was caught amid this sell-off and has now fallen below $35 per share. Should you buy NIO stock now that it trades below $35?