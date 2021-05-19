newsbreak-logo
Panasonic : U.S. regulator awards $28 million to tipster on Panasonic probe

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday doled out a $28-million award to a whistleblower for information that led U.S. authorities to bring bribery charges against a subsidiary of Panasonic Corp , according to the tipster's lawyers. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which did not disclose the...

Related
