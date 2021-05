Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is pleased to announce that Jacek Olczak was appointed Chief Executive Officer following the company’s 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting earlier today. Mr. Olczak—most recently the company’s Chief Operating Officer—was also elected to the Board of Directors. André Calantzopoulos, who served as PMI’s Chief Executive Officer from 2013, was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board prior to the meeting. Mr. Lucio Noto stepped down from his role as interim Chairman of the Board and was reelected to the Board of Directors. The appointments follow the announcement of PMI’s leadership transition in December 2020. When determined, PMI will announce the name of the Lead Independent Director on its website.