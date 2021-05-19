Breaking down the Jan. 6 commission fight

This week, President Joe Biden met with the congressional “Big Four”, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to discuss the potential for a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure legislation. Leader McConnell emerged declaring that there is “great chance” for a consensus. President Biden later met with a delegation led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Republican Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who Leader McConnell has designated as the chief negotiator on behalf of Senate Republicans. “I am very encouraged by our meeting with President Biden today,” Capito said in a statement after the meeting. Senate Republicans have offered a $568 billion infrastructure package with no tax increases. Leader McConnell (R-KY) has signaled that the GOP could up that offer to the $600 billion to $800 billion range. President Biden “seems sincerely interested in a deal,” said a GOP senator involved in the talks. President Biden and White House officials maintain they want real progress on an infrastructure bill by May 31. For her part, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a bill on the House Floor by July 4. If a bipartisan bill emerges, it is likely to be smaller than the legislation Biden proposed, narrowly focused on hard infrastructure as it is traditionally understood in a highway bill, and not paid for by higher taxes. In terms of next steps, Senator Capito indicates that Biden has asked GOP senators to come back with a re-worked counteroffer so he can react to it and make a new offer to Republicans. Read more here and here.