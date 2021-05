In an interview with Fightful, Johnny Gargano spoke about his cage match with Bronson Reed for the NXT North American title on tomorrow night’s episode. Here are highlights:. On taking part in a cage match with Bronson Reed: “The first thing I saw, as soon as the cage match was announced, was Rikishi and Val Venis. I hope that doesn’t happen because that would suck. He’s a big big boy and I can’t imagine…I felt that splash with my wife on his back off the top of a ladder. I’m not good at science and things like that, but with the added height of the cage and his added weight equals not good for me. That’s my equation for the day.”