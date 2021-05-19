newsbreak-logo
Clem Mulligan Sports Complex Contract Awarded

By Carl Price
Cape May County Herald
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLAS - Lower Township Council passed a resolution, at its May 17 meeting, awarding a $2.744 million contract with Fred M. Schiavone Construction to build the Clem Mulligan Sports Complex, in Villas. Lower Township Manager Michael Laffey announced a $1.223 million Open Space grant at the Jan. 20 council meeting...

