The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,643 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, and the seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,892, down 29% from 2,668 a week ago, and down more than 60% over the last 30 days. Numbers have been tumbling statewide over the past three weeks, and are down 78% since recording a peak of 82.6 cases per day per 100,000 residents on Dec. ...