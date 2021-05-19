newsbreak-logo
Lil Jon Gets His Own Home Renovation Show on HGTV

By Aleia Woods
XXL Mag
 3 hours ago
Lil Jon is shifting gigs and will be remodeling homes on a TV screen near you. According to a report from Page Six on Tuesday (May 18), the hip-hop DJ has snagged a home renovation show on HGTV called Lil Jon Wants to Do What? The premise of the program is Lil Jon offering "skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute."

