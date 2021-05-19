newsbreak-logo
Indiana Society

Westfield Chamber conducts annual Share the Love luncheon

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westfield Chamber of Commerce will conduct its annual Share the Love luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at the Indianapolis Executive Airport, 11329 Ind. 32, Zionsville. The luncheon will bring together 24 organizations and charities throughout Hamilton County and will allow attendees to speak with the...

