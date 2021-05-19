newsbreak-logo
Kentucky Business

Slim Chickens Gears Up for May 19 Opening in Bowling Green

Retail grocery and convenience store operator Houchens Food Group will open Bowling Green’s first Slim Chickens. Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue to expand its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Kentucky, with its newest opening attached to fresh convenience store Crossroads Express at 1851 Scottsville Rd. in Bowling Green on May 19. The Bowling Green location is the first Slim Chickens to offer a breakfast menu, which includes Chicken & Waffles, Honey & Butter Chicken Biscuit and a Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, to name a few.

Related
Kentucky LifestyleWBKO

More than 3,000 tickets sold for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve sold more than 3,000 tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home. This year’s house is being built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision off of Three Springs Road. This year we’re only selling 7,000 tickets and we’re coming off of the fastest sellout in Bowling Green’s history.
Kentucky SportsWBKO

Hot Rods win 7-0 in series finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods tosses their fourth shutout of the season as they defeat the Asheville Tourists 7-0. The Hot Rods win the series 5-1 and move to 9-3 on the season.
Kentucky SportsWBKO

2021 Preakness Stakes purse revealed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second straight year, the purse for the Preakness Stakes has decreased. This year’s Preakness Stakes purse is $1 million. It was $1.5 million in 2020, a decrease from a record $1.65 million in 2019. The winner of the 2021 Preakness Stakes will receive...
Kentucky SportsBowling Green Daily News

Glasgow's McMurtrey wins Bluegrass Tour Jr. Series event

Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey fired a 7-over par 78 to win the girls' 15- to 18-year-old division by a stroke in Sunday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series event held at Barren River State Park Golf Course in Lucas. Bowling Green's Charlie Reber finished two shots behind winner Jagger McBride of Buffalo...
Kentucky Sportswkyufm.org

'Eat My Dust': Soap Box Derby Racing Returns To Bowling Green

It's nearly race day in Warren County, as dozens of people ages 8-20 in and around southern Kentucky will gather Saturday at Phil Moore Park in Alvaton. They're coming to town for what organizers describe as one of the largest double-elimination soap box derby races in the world. Everything leading...
Kentucky Sportswnky.com

Hot Rods win season series over Ashville Tourists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Sunday’s 7-0 win over the Ashville Tourists brought the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ season record to 8-3, as they won 4 of 5 of the games played against the Tourists. The Hot Rods’ pitching staff dominated Tourists batters, tallying 46 strikeouts over Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s...
Kentucky SportsWBKO

Hot Rods win in extra innings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods would need extra innings to pull out Saturday’s home win. But they were able to get the victory 7-3 over the Asheville Tourist.
Kentucky SportsWBKO

2021 Preakness Stakes odds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit comes into the Preakness as the favorite. But the history of the Derby winner has not always found success on the second leg of the Triple Crown. In the past four decades, 28 of 40 Kentucky Derby winners have...
Kentucky SportsBowling Green Daily News

Hot Rods blank Asheville in series finale

The Bowling Green Hot Rods’ hot start continued with a 7-0 win Sunday over Asheville (N.C.) at Bowling Green Ballpark. Jonathan Aranda and Grant Witherspoon homered, and three pitchers combined to hold the Tourists to three hits as Bowling Green improved to 9-3 overall. The Hot Rods outscored Asheville 33-17 in the six-game series.
Kentucky SocietyBowling Green Daily News

Rose Society to host Diamond Anniversary rose show

The Bowling Green Rose Society will present its Diamond Anniversary rose show from 1 to 4 p.m. May 22. The show, which will be at American Legion Post 23 on Dishman Lane, will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the society’s founding. This will be the 57th annual rose show and the first since 2019, rose show co-chair Mary Ann Hext said.
Kentucky HealthWBKO

Bikers ride for 11-year-old battling cancer in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone and everyone, and it does not discriminate. 11-year-old carmen is currently battling osteosarcoma, bone cancer in her knee. On Saturday, several biker groups gathered together to Ride for Carmen. “She is my hero and if I can...
Kentucky Cars987theshark.com

Florida Man Gets Hot Hummer

Sean Roberts was conceived in the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky by two passionate, panel aligning, third shifters who had grown bored with the same ole same ole. Upon birth, he was placed in the trunk of a new Stingray and sent off to find his destiny. That destiny included several stints on radio stations across the United States. Some played punk country gospel, while others focused on Croatian death metal played backwards. After many years and many adventures, Sean wound up on The Shark, where he does shots of tequila while playing the most badass tunes ever created by humankind. He remains humble, however, never forgetting about the lean years...the street corners and dark alleys where he played songs on his car stereo for food and sex. He's on top and he's never gonna stop LIVING THE DREAM!
Kentucky SportsWBKO

Hot Rods win a defensive struggle 1-0 over Asheville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This was a pitching duel as the bats were not in good shape for either the Bowling Green Hot Rods or the Asheville Tourist. But in the end, the home team was able to make just a few more plays and take this one 1-0. Greg Jones had the lone RBI in the bottom of the 6th inning for Bowling Green and that would be enough to pull out the victory.
Kentucky Sportswnky.com

Hot Rods win 1-0 over Asheville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-3) pitching staff struck out 15 Asheville Tourists (4-5) hitters, while Greg Jones drove in the lone Hot Rods run in a 1-0 win on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods and Tourists will play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.