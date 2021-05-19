newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Government

Jacksonville City Council Votes Down Referendum for Gas Tax Increase

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jacksonville City Council has voted 5-13 against an amendment that would have required voter approval for a proposed 6-cent gas tax increase. As proposed, the legislation would raise the current gas tax from 6- to 12-cents a gallon to fund infrastructure projects, freeing up previously budgeted city funds for a septic tank removal program. The amendment would have set a voter referendum on the proposal for Aug. 2022.

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council Members#Unf#Skyway#Twitter#Tristandwood#Gas Taxes#City Funds#Voter Approval#Voters#Legislation#Infrastructure Projects#Reallocating Funds#Business Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Florida GovernmentJacksonville Daily Record

Preston Hollow: Two luxury town house parcels under contract at The District

Owners of the 32-acre mixed-use Southbank project The District said two parcels designated for luxury town houses are under contract for sale. Ramiro Albarran, Preston Hollow Capital LLC managing director of origination and structuring, told the Downtown Development Review Board on May 13 that the company executed a deal for the parcels, which face a marsh on the site’s southeast corner.
Florida GovernmentPosted by
WJCT News

Duval Schools Will Hear From Public Wed. On Proposed Name Changes To Some Schools

Another public meeting about changing the names of certain public schools in Duval County is planned for Wednesday morning. That’s as momentum is gaining steam in the campaign to change the names. For one, a billboard has gone up on Interstate-10 near Downtown supporting efforts by the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville to change the public school names that honor white supremacists.
Florida GovernmentJacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Marina San Pablo Condominium Association Inc., 14402 Marina San Pablo Place S., contractor is Tropical Enclosures by Master Screens Inc., install pergola, $20,000. JEA Headquarters, 225 N. Pearl St., contractor is Ryan Cos. US Inc., 162,741 square feet, new eight-story shell building, $31.09 million. Restaurants. Pepe’s Hacienda & Restaurant, 3615...
Florida GovernmentJacksonville Daily Record

Council cuts $132 million from Skyway modernization in gas tax bill

City lawmakers cut $132 million from the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Downtown Skyway modernization in a proposal to increase and extend Duval County local option gas tax. The Jacksonville City Council voted 16-2 on May 12 in favor of an amendment by Ron Salem to reduce money for the JTA project...
Florida GovernmentSouthern Poverty Law Center

Anti-Confederate Billboard Urges Duval County School Board to Rename Schools Lionizing Confederates and Colonizers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In observance of the 67-year anniversary of the unanimous Brown v. Board of Education decision, the Southern Poverty Law Center raised a new billboard in support of the Jacksonville community and grassroots activists, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, who have long been working to change the names of public schools honoring white supremacists. The billboard location is I-10 West of Roosevelt Blvd on the left-hand side.
Florida GovernmentFort Worth Star-Telegram

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after the Legislature's annual 60-day...
Florida BusinessFlorida Times-Union

Mark Woods: Gas tax could move quality-of-life needle

I decided to take LeAnna Cumber up on her suggestion. I went to Daily’s and asked people about the proposed increase in the local gas tax. Cumber, the Jacksonville City Council member from District 5, made this suggestion during a committee meeting Wednesday afternoon. If you missed that meeting, first...
Florida GovernmentJacksonville Daily Record

Civic Council supports city gas tax increase, with a caveat

Plans to increase the Duval County gas tax to pay for nearly $1 billion in transportation projects gained the endorsement of the Jacksonville Civic Council on May 10, but millions in the plan to modernize the Downtown Skyway could instead go toward the creation of the Emerald Trail network of parks.
Florida HealthNews4Jax.com

School districts mull COVID-19 protocols as they plan for fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the 2020-2021 academic year nears its end, school districts across Northeast Florida are looking ahead to the next one and wondering what, if any, COVID-19 safety protocols will still be necessary come August. In Duval County, the school district launched a public survey to garner responses...
Florida Governmentactionnewsjax.com

Mayor Curry invites Duval County residents to complete a library survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Curry is encouraging all Duval County residents to take a brief survey to help the public libraries in the area. The city along with the library have hired Aaron Cohen Associates to develop an Urban Library Facilities Master Plan for five urban libraries: Bill Brinton Murray Hill, Brentwood, Brown Eastside, Dallas Graham and Westbrook.
Florida GovernmentJacksonville Daily Record

Five attorneys nominated for Duval County Court vacancy

After interviewing seven applicants May 7 for the vacancy created by the retirement of Duval County Judge Ronald Higbee effective June 30, the 4th Circuit Judicial Nominating Committee sent the names of five candidates to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his consideration. The commission convened and interviewed the applicants at the...