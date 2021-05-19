Jacksonville City Council Votes Down Referendum for Gas Tax Increase
The Jacksonville City Council has voted 5-13 against an amendment that would have required voter approval for a proposed 6-cent gas tax increase. As proposed, the legislation would raise the current gas tax from 6- to 12-cents a gallon to fund infrastructure projects, freeing up previously budgeted city funds for a septic tank removal program. The amendment would have set a voter referendum on the proposal for Aug. 2022.news.wjct.org