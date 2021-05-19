Episcopal Relief & Development and the Anglican Alliance Expand Disaster and Resilience Capacities through The Resilience Course

After facing pressure for the low number of refugees that were to be admitted into the U.S. this year, the Biden administration recently announced plans to increase the number of people who will be allowed to resettle in America. Currently, the world is facing a global refugee crisis as the highest number of people on record are displaced from their homes after being forced to flee from war and violence. The stories of refugees, while rife with struggle and sadness, are also embodied by deep resilience. Capturing these stories is an important part of addressing the current humanitarian refugee crisis, and poetry is a powerful medium to share individual narratives.