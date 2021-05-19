Four-Year-Old Airlifted From Hiking Trail After Venomous Snakebite

Four people on their way to a graduation ceremony were killed when their small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi home on Tuesday night. Police have identified the victims as Texas residents Louis Provenza, 67, Anna Calhoun, 23, and Harper Provenza, aged 2. Gerry Standley, 67, the resident of the home hit by the plane, was also killed. According to the local coroner, Louis Provenza was piloting the plane. A Facebook post from Louis Provenza’s daughter says her father was on his way to her graduation ceremony along with Calhoun and her 2-year-old daughter when the tragedy occurred. “I still feel likes [sic] its a terrible, terrible nightmare and I will wake up and see him, Anna, and baby Harper,” she wrote. According to a GoFundMe for Gerry Standley’s family, his wife, daughter, and grandchild were all inside the house when the plane crashed into it. However, they were able to escape with only “minor injuries.” According to the page, Gerry Standley, a local pastor, had just celebrated his 22nd anniversary with his wife.