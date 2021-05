In 2005, Billie Piper became the Doctor's first companion of the new Doctor Who era, Rose Tyler, acting opposite Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor and, later, David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor. After two seasons, Piper left the show, though she returned as a guest star in its fourth season and again for the 50th-anniversary episode "The Day of the Doctor." On BBC radio's Desert Island Discs, Piper explained why she exited the sci-fi series. "As much as I love that show, I love Rose Tyler, Russell T Davies and all the people that I continue to have a relationship with, I wanted to do different stuff. I didn't like the responsibility of being a sort of role model," she says.