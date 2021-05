There are lots of people talking about the ethical aspects of AI nowadays. It’s easy to predict that there will be a lot more in the future. AI technology had a fierce buzz about it in 2019, but unlike many other technology fashions, AI seems to be delivering a continuous wave of research breakthroughs and innovations. The amazing results announced by Google Deepmind (1) in predicting protein structures using their Alphafold-2 algorithm have demonstrated that AI is now at the core of breakthrough science – AI is helping humans create important new knowledge that arguably would not have been available to us without assistance (2). On the other hand, arresting improvements in natural language generation and understanding created by OpenAI’s GPT-3 (3) and Dall-e (4) are opening a window onto our own cognition and capabilities (5).