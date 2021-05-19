newsbreak-logo
WWE

Referee Jake Clemons Released By WWE

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Referee Jake Clemons was part of the WWE releases on Wednesday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported news of his release. Clemons was reportedly signed by WWE in August 2020 after WWE purchased EVOLVE. He was announced as part of the WWE Performance Center recruiting class in October 2020.

Fightful

Fightful

