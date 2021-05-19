Referee Jake Clemons Released By WWE

During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE personality Renee Paquette (Renee Young) brought up the story about released WWE stars being sent belongings in a garbage bag:. “I also had my stuff sent to me in a trash bag. I didn’t think much of it. It was a similar experience to Chelsea Green. She was on her podcast saying she got stuff that wasn’t even hers, it was like Natalya’s boots. That’s what happened with mine. I ended up texting a bunch of girls in the locker room. I got a bunch of makeup, someone’s full makeup bag. No-one claimed it. I can picture the person packing it up and not really thinking twice about it because that’s obviously how it’s been done for so long and no thought put behind it, not thinking of what the subliminal message might be to the person on the other end. The hurt feelings.”