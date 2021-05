Junior Emilee Bishop is making significant contributions for the East Haven softball team as both a pitcher and a shortstop this spring. (Photo courtesy of Emilee Bishop ) Emilee Bishop grew up in a softball environment with a family full of athletes living right next to the Momauguin Little League complex. When it was her time to take the field, Emilee made the most of it and has since gone on to become a key member of the East Haven softball team, currently playing both pitcher and shortstop in her junior year.