While this years Mortal Kombat film was met with mixed reviews one thing is for certain, seeing for some of our favorite kombantants done faithfully in a live-action iteration was something special to see. But since Warner Brothers has plans for more sequels to be released, we are excited to see what is to come in future installments. We will be taking a look at ten kombatants we would love to see in the next Mortal Kombat movie. SPOILER WARNING for those who have not yet seen the new film.