Spikes in carjackings around DC and Maryland spur federal-state task force

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.