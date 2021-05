May 14—Angie Parham: Bruce Randolph: Who will fill shoes?. I was sad to read that Bruce Randolph, Jr. recently passed away. When I first moved to Boulder in 1999, I felt less homesick for the South because I only lived a few blocks away from Daddy Bruce's Bar-B-Que, a beacon of comfort that tasted a little bit like home. So much wonderful came out of that modest barbeque shack! As Boulder changes, I wonder who will play music, tell stories, and feed bellies the way Bruce Randolph, Jr. and his father before him did.