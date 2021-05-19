newsbreak-logo
Eric Trump mocked for claiming teary strangers hug him and say they miss his father

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgX35_0a4ru61g00

Eric Trump faced mockery after he claimed on Fox News that teary strangers hug him and say they miss his father.

“People have come up to me in the last week and given me hugs saying ‘we miss him so much’,” he told host Sean Hannity .

“I mean literally sometimes Sean, with tears in their eyes – ‘we miss the man so much’.”

The son of former president Donald Trump added: “No matter what you say about him, he loves this country and he’s willing to fight for this country.”

The story appeared to be a variation of a recycled line from Donald Trump himself.

In June 2019, Mr Trump described the scene as he was signing a bill cutting regulations.

“Behind me, I had homebuilders and farmers mostly and ranchers,” Mr Trump said at the time . “And many of them never cried in their life, including when they were born, and they were crying.”

About a man who, in Mr Trump’s version of events, cried as he asked the then-president to cut regulations, he said: “I don’t think he cried in his life and I don’t think he cried when he was a baby. He was crying. He said, ‘Sir, you give me back my life and my property.’”

In 2018, claiming that a similar incident had occurred with another fan, Mr Trump said: “He was a strong, tough guy, and he was crying. He said, ‘Mr. President, thank you for saving America'. I’m telling you, that man, he was tough. I don’t think he cried when he was a baby.”

Mr Trump again claimed farmers were crying behind him as he was giving a speech in 2017, despite footage from the event appearing to show no such thing ever took place.

Political commentator Keith Olbermann went after Eric Trump with a three-point response.

Twitter user Paulette Feeney wrote : “Hooey. Was this ‘mythical’ street a walking path in Mar-A-Lago? Also, Eric Trump’s own daddy doesn’t hug him, let alone random strangers. Why would your Secret Service detail allow strangers to approach you, Eric?”

Another Twitter user going by the moniker “Spiro Agnew’s Ghost,” referring to Richard Nixon’s first vice president, wrote : “It sounds far more ridiculous and pathetic when the son does this shtick.”

