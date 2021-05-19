Expected walk-on additions for FSU

Florida State tapped into the transfer portal again, this time adding Notre Dame offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons to help solidify a unit that's struggled in recent years. Gibbons has played in 30 career games at Notre Dame, starting one. He brings some experience and positional versatility, and fills a need for the Seminoles. He is FSU's eighth addition via the portal this offseason, joining a large group that already arrived in Tallahassee for spring practice. In addition to Gibbons, the Seminoles acquired arguably the top available quarterback (UCF’s McKenzie Milton) and edge rusher (Georgia’s Jermaine Johnson) on the market, as well Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment), Arkansas CB Jarques McClellion, a pair of South Carolina defenders with multiple years of starting experience -- DB Jammie Robinson and DL Keir Thomas -- Auburn running back D.J. Williams and UCF cornerback Brandon Moore.