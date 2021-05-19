newsbreak-logo
Norco’s law firm wants to profit off taking my father’s house. The city must stop it.

By Nikki Mugar
Riverside Press Enterprise
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “code enforcement” either strikes fear into people’s hearts or bores them. Most Californians don’t know how it works—or that greedy law firms can profit by acting as government officials, but then sending the legal bills to the very residents they prosecute. I learned the hard way how the process works when Norco delegated police power to Los Angeles law firm, Dapeer, Rosenblit & Litvak LLP. Dapeer demanded over $100,000 or else it would take my father’s house from him, even though a court ruled it was entirely code-compliant. That did not matter to Dapeer, which operates with the brazenness of a firm that puts its profits above even the home of an elderly Norco resident.

