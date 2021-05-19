newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate showers and a few thunderstorms over heavily saturated soils where between 6 to 10 inches of rain have already fallen. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Fannin, Quintana, Bloomington, Dacosta, Placedo, Tivoli, Green Lake, Long Mott, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Wood Hi, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision and Oak Village. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
State
Texas State
City
Tivoli, TX
City
Long Mott, TX
City
Fannin, TX
City
Quintana, TX
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#South Central#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Storm Water#Rain Water#Weather Radar#Seadrift#Placedo#Saxet Lakes#Victoria Riverside Park#Showers#Doppler Radar#Downtown Victoria#Severity#Green Lake#Water Levels#Culverts#Brentwood Subdivision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN VICTORIA AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms located near Austwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Placedo around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 636. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 600. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840.