Goliad County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Goliad by NWS

weather.gov
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Goliad The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate showers and a few thunderstorms over heavily saturated soils where between 6 to 10 inches of rain have already fallen. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Fannin, Quintana, Bloomington, Dacosta, Placedo, Tivoli, Green Lake, Long Mott, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Wood Hi, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision and Oak Village. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...CENTRAL LIVE OAK AND WESTERN BEE COUNTIES At 914 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Mineral, or 15 miles northeast of Three Rivers, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Mineral around 920 AM CDT. Tuleta around 930 AM CDT. Normanna around 940 AM CDT. Beeville around 1000 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 45 and 53, and mile marker 67 and near mile marker 76. US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 594. US Highway 59 between mile markers 682 and 714. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains early this morning. Visibilities will range generally from 1/2 mile to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. The fog will dissipate by mid morning as temperatures and winds increase. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights when driving in fog, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.