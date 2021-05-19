newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

New Bristol Myers immunotherapy combo better than Opdivo alone in melanoma study

By Michael Erman
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgqU4_0a4rtD9j00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An experimental Bristol Myers Squibb drug from a new class of immunotherapy used in combination with its big-selling cancer medicine Opdivo significantly extended the time it took for advanced melanoma to worsen compared with Opdivo alone, according to early data from a study released on Wednesday.

Patients with previously untreated melanoma that had spread or could not be removed by surgery who received relatlimab plus Opdivo on average went 10.1 months before the deadly skin cancer began to progress, a measure known as median progression-free survival (PFS). That compared with PFS of 4.6 months for those who received Opdivo alone in the study of more than 700 patients.

The trial has not been running long enough to generate data on whether the combination therapy also extends overall survival in melanoma patients.

Relatlimab belongs to a new category of immune checkpoint inhibitors that target a protein called lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3). There are currently no approved LAG-3 drugs.

The drug can restore the function of “exhausted” T cells, which may affect tumor growth, Bristol Myers Chief Medical Officer Samit Hirawat said in an interview. This could also improve the performance of Opdivo, which works by targeting a different protein called PD-1.

T cells are an important component of the disease fighting immune system.

Relatlimab would be the third checkpoint inhibitor in Bristol Myers’ immuno-oncology arsenal. It also has the CTLA-4 inhibitor Yervoy.

“This is the 10th year anniversary for us for Yervoy, the first immuno-oncology agent that was approved,” Hirawat said. “And here we are, adding a third immuno-oncology agent in our pipeline which has the promise of delivering not only for melanoma, but potentially for other tumor types as we look to the future.”

The next test for the Opdivo/relatlimab combination would likely be in melanoma following surgery, he said. The company has also started Phase II trials looking at the combination in liver cancer and with chemotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer.

Around 19% of patients given the combination in the trial had serious adverse side effects, and about 15% discontinued treatment. That compared with 10% in the Opdivo group who had serious adverse events, 7% of whom discontinued treatment.

The data will be presented next month at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) scientific meeting.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Melanoma Patients#Immunotherapy#Advanced Melanoma#Tumor Cells#New Bristol Myers#Bristol Myers Squibb#Bristol Myers#Asco#Chemotherapy#Tumor Growth#Liver Cancer#Skin Cancer#Pd 1#Phase Ii Trials#Pfs#Immune System#Discontinued Treatment#Opdivo Alone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
HealthBusiness Insider

DarwinHealth Announces a Research Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for a Novel Cancer Target Discovery (NCTI) Initiative

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- DarwinHealth, a New York City-based biotechnology company, today announced a scientific research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY). The research collaboration, the Novel Cancer Target Initiative (NCTI), employs quantitative systems biology-based algorithms, proprietary databases, and validated technologies to identify novel cancer targets (NCTs) across a range of tumor subtypes.
CancerBusiness Insider

Ultimovacs Publishes Positive Long-term UV1 Data from Phase I Malignant Melanoma Combination Study in Frontiers in Immunology

Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, today announced the publication in Frontiers in Immunology of its positive long-term Overall Survival (OS) data from the Phase I trial evaluating the Company’s universal cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab in patients with metastatic malignant melanoma. As published in the journal, in addition to the achievement of the primary endpoints of safety and tolerability, 50% of the patients were still alive at the data cut-off, supporting the combination of the Company’s proprietary UV1 vaccine with ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitor and standard-of-care treatment, in this late-stage patient population.
Canceronclive.com

Future of SCLC Treatment Lies in Innovative Immunotherapy Combos

The phase 3 IMpower133 trial, which examined atezolizumab plus platinum-based chemotherapy and etoposide in patients with untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer helped lay the foundation for the exploration of other novel immunotherapy combinations. The phase 3 IMpower133 trial (NCT02763579), which examined atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus platinum-based chemotherapy and etoposide in...
CancerGenomeWeb

BostonGene, Abramson Cancer Center to Collaborate on Immunotherapy Studies

NEW YORK – Precision medicine software firm BostonGene said Tuesday that it has signed a clinical research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania's Abramson Cancer Center to support multiple research projects aimed at cancer immunotherapy development. The partners' first project will focus on personalized cancer vaccines, using BostonGene's computational...
CancerEurekAlert

New immunotherapy 'highly effective' against hepatitis B

Scientists at UCL have identified a new immunotherapy to combat the hepatitis B virus (HBV), the most common cause of liver cancer in the world. Each year, globally, chronic HBV causes an estimated 880,000 deaths from liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma/liver cancer (HCC). The pioneering study used immune cells isolated...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify new immunotherapy treatment target for acute myeloid leukemia in children

Researchers have identified a gene expressed in children with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that could serve as a new immunotherapy treatment target, according to a new study published today in Blood Advances, a journal of the American Society of Hematology. The study, co-authored by researchers with Nemours Children's Health System, outlines the process and potential path for new immunotherapy drugs that improve survival and reduce treatment-related toxicity in children with AML.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Single-cell map offers a new immunotherapy target for lung cancer treatment

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed a first-of-its-kind spatial atlas of early-stage lung cancer and surrounding normal lung tissue at single-cell resolution, providing a valuable resource for studying tumor development and identifying new therapeutic targets. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Pennsylvania HealthWQAD

YOUR HEALTH: New treatments for melanoma

PITTSBURGH — Health experts say the rate of new melanoma cases is continuing to rise, especially in women under 40 and men over 60. Over the past few years, immunotherapies have been effective for some patients, but researchers are now testing a new therapy for patients with advanced melanoma that has been tough to treat.
CancerNews-Medical.net

UCL scientists identify new immunotherapy to combat hepatitis B virus

Scientists at UCL have identified a new immunotherapy to combat the hepatitis B virus (HBV), the most common cause of liver cancer in the world. Each year, globally, chronic HBV causes an estimated 880,000 deaths from liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma/liver cancer (HCC). The pioneering study used immune cells isolated...
CancerNature.com

Targeting public neoantigens for cancer immunotherapy

Several current immunotherapy approaches target private neoantigens derived from mutations that are unique to individual patients’ tumors. However, immunotherapeutic agents can also be developed against public neoantigens derived from recurrent mutations in cancer driver genes. The latter approaches target proteins that are indispensable for tumor growth, and each therapeutic agent can be applied to numerous patients. Here we review the opportunities and challenges involved in the identification of suitable public neoantigen targets and the development of therapeutic agents targeting them.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Immunotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Extensive-Stage SCLC

The rationale for adding an immunotherapy agent to frontline therapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and considerations for patient selection. Kristie Kahl: Dr Socinski, what have been the response rates with standard-of-care frontline therapies in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer?. Mark Socinski, MD: The response rates to...
CancerPosted by
HealthDay

Gene-Targeted Drug Shows Promise Against a Form of Pancreatic Cancer

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There may be new hope for patients with a subset of pancreatic cancers tied to certain genetic mutations, a new study finds. The study involving 42 patients found that a "PARP inhibitor" drug called rucaparib (Rubraca), may replace chemotherapy in the up to 8% of pancreatic cancer patients whose tumors are marked by BRCA1, BRCA2 and PALB2 genetic mutations.
Cancermskcc.org

Immunotherapy Drug Lowers Risk of Bladder Cancer Returning after Surgery

People whose bladder cancer has spread into the muscle wall may soon have a new treatment option after surgery that will help keep the cancer from returning. A large, international clinical trial showed that the immunotherapy drug nivolumab (Opdivo®) is effective at reducing bladder cancer recurrence. About 25% of bladder...
CancerMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Stage III Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, and metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most lethal form, with a 5-year survival rate of just over 5%. In approximately 40% of new lung cancer diagnoses, the disease has already reached an advanced stage. One third of newly diagnosed individuals have reached stage III—locally advanced disease. Stage III NSCLC has three main stages: stage IIIA, IIIB, or IIIC. The stage is based on the size of the tumor and the location of the lymph nodes to which the cancer has spread. Diagnostic tests are used to stage the disease, which helps determine appropriate treatment and prognosis. While survival rates vary, stage III lung cancer is treatable.
CancerSlate

A Man in Italy Got COVID-19. Then His Cancer Went Into Remission.

Follicular lymphoma, a cancer of the white blood cells, is usually incurable. Patients cycle through periods of therapy that partially shrink their cancers, before the disease progresses again. That’s what appeared to be happening with a 61-year-old man in Italy: Diagnosed with cancer in August of 2019, he promptly began a course of chemotherapy, completing it in February 2020. All that was left to do was monitor the tumor’s growth.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Managing Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer With Fruquintinib

In June 2020, the FDA granted a fast track designation to fruquintinib for patients with mCRC previously treated with other therapies. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States. In 2020, the estimated number of people expected to die from the disease was 53,200.1.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Yohe on the Potential to Target RAS Mutations in Pediatric Cancers

Marielle E. Yohe, MD, PhD, discusses the potential utility of targeting RAS mutations in pediatric cancers. Marielle E. Yohe, MD, PhD, physician-scientist early investigator, Pediatric Oncology Branch, head, Molecular Signaling Section, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, discusses the potential utility of targeting RAS mutations in pediatric cancers. RAS...
Cancerfoxla.com

New technology can detect melanoma cancer cells without a scalpel

May is Melanoma Awareness Month. One in five Americans develop skin cancer during their lifetime, and every hour of every day one American dies from melanoma. It’s not only one of the most common cancers diagnosed in the U.S., but also the deadliest of skin cancers. That's why early detection is so important. Dr. Ronald Moy introduces the new DermTech Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a smart sticker applied to the surface of the skin that analyzes moles (in a non-invasive way, without a scalpel). The smart sticker has less than 1% chance of missing melanoma and is covered by Blue Cross, Blue Shield and Medicare.