Premier League table, standings, fixtures, results: Chelsea jump Leicester; Liverpool move into fourth

Southampton will want to cement their place out of the relegation zone with a win over Liverpool on Saturday night.The club are ten points above 18th place Fulham and if the Cottagers lose this weekend and Southampton win it will almost certainly secure the Saints’ league spot for next season.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host SouthamptonMeanwhile, a win for Liverpool will give their European football qualification a boost as they are currently four points outside of the top five.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be aiming for Champions League football and so a win over Southampton...