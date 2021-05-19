Premier League table, standings, fixtures, results: Chelsea jump Leicester; Liverpool move into fourth
The final month of the 2020-21 Premier League season is here. Manchester City have clinched the title, but there's still plenty at stake this season with a handful of teams jostling for a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United sit safely in second but Leicester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all have their eyes on a top-four berth and every game for the rest of the season will impact the race.