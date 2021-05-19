newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Why Now Is the Time To Sell Your House — Even If You Had No Plans To Move

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WU9lv_0a4rt5BA00

The real estate market has been on fire for several months now, with homes selling so quickly that there’s brewing concern over how long this momentum can last, and whether a crash isn’t an inevitable consequence . With houses being scooped up for insanely high prices (in many cases, sparking bidding wars between eager buyers ), homeowners not planning to move might be asking themselves, “Should we get in on the action and sell our home?”

Support Small: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

Before we get into breaking down that gargantuan question, it’s worth understanding why the housing market is blowing up right now. This is happening for a few reasons. C hester Spatt , professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business explains:

“Currently, the real estate market is hot because of low-interest rates, limited construction activity earlier due to COVID-19 and high lumber prices, and pent-up demand for housing due to very high saving rates as a byproduct of both economic stimulus and COVID-19 suppressing demand for other goods,” Spatt told GOBankingRates. “We have an imbalance between demand and the fixed (limited) supply of housing, manifesting itself in many bidders for properties, bids over asking price and bids without contingencies. The underlying demand shock provides a special opportunity for sellers to obtain high effective pricing, at least in the near term. Additionally, this is the time of year (tied to the [traditional] school year) in which transactions are greatest and the market is most liquid.”

Read: 5 Affordable Ways To Make Over Every Room in Your House

Additionally, home sales in the U.S. rose 5.6% in 2020, the highest pace since 2006, noted Kris Lindahl, CEO and founder of Kris Lindahl Real Estate .  What all this means, to put it plainly, is that you could make a tremendous profit off your house if you put it on the market ASAP.

What’s more, you could still rake in a ton of cash without making repairs that you would have had to make in a pre-COVID-19 market. This translates into heavy savings value.

“Traditionally, before putting a house on the market, sellers would take the time to evaluate wear and tear and what needed repairing and make all the necessary fixes and upgrades weeks to even months before marketing the home,” said Mark Washburn, realtor, The Naples Condo Boutique . “Today, assuming the home doesn’t have any major structural issues, we have clients who put their homes on the market ‘as is’ and are able to attract multiple offers and sort through them to pick the best one in a weekend. Apart from decluttering the house, and ensuring the carpets are clean, there isn’t much you need to do to get top dollar as long as the house is priced reasonably. This market dynamic definitely won’t last — but if you dread making any upgrades or remodeling, you may want to take advantage of today’s market to avoid having to make any additional investments. At present, all the stars and then some are aligned — but it won’t always be this way. At some point, we’ll cycle back into a buyer’s market.”

Find Out: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

“We all know from the volatility over the last decade that the housing market is very cyclical and pricing goes up and down over time,” said Bill Samuel , a residential real estate developer and broker in Illinois. “However, no one really knows when the market will shift from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market. Right now we are seeing the strongest sellers market of this current cycle so what we do know for certain at this point is that it is a great time to sell right now. ”

But what if now isn’t the right time for you? What if you were holding off until “things got back to normal” in regards to the pandemic, or until your kids are off at colleges, or so on and so forth? There could be a dozen reasons that come to mind as to why you should not sell right now, but there are likely a dozen more as to why you should.

Discover: Homes in These 25 Waterfront Cities Are a Total Steal

One unavoidable downer of selling your home right now is that you’ll also have to move right now. That’s a whole process and stressor in itself. The cost of buying a new house could cancel out your profits from selling, leading you to ask, “What’s the point?” The good news here is that you don’t have to buy a new home. You could simply rent one until the timing to buy is more in your favor.

“Some sellers worry if they sell, where will they move to if the inventory is so low and prices so high?” said Luly Lopez, regional director, Lopez Real Estate Group . “ I have been communicating with other real estate professionals around the country and we have been seeing a trend where sellers are temporarily opting to rent after selling their houses while putting their profits into an interest-bearing account as they wait for the tide to shift to a buyer’s market with more inventory and lower prices.”

See More: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate

The renter’s market is currently teeming with vacancies.

“There is a vast supply of rentals available with buyers taking advantage of low-interest rates and the changing COVID/Post-COVID lifestyle to purchase a home that better suits their needs,” said Fatima Malik , a global real estate agent. “Some sellers are taking advantage of this and selling their homes at aspirational prices…  Once sold, the high vacancy rate of rentals is appealing to have a choice home that suits their needs for the time being until they are ready to purchase again.”

No one can make the choice for you, but if you decide to give it a go and list your house, you’ll be getting in on one of real estate’s most unprecedented boom of all time and probably making far more than you would have imagined.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: May 20, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Why Now Is the Time To Sell Your House — Even If You Had No Plans To Move

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Housing Market#Economic Stimulus#Money Market#Home Buyers#Homeowners#Time To Sell Your House#Tepper School Of Business#Kris Lindahl Real Estate#Asap#The Naples Condo Boutique#Lopez Real Estate Group#Selling#Sellers#Eager Buyers#Home Sales#Properties#Bids#Rentals#Pricing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateScranton Times

How to Navigate a Hot Housing Market

The home-buying market this spring is not for the faint of heart. The main challenge is that the supply of homes for sale in most parts of the country continues to fall far short of demand. That is pushing up prices to heart-stopping levels in many markets. A lack of construction over the past decade, plus pent-up demand from pandemic shutdowns, has unleashed a national seller’s market. The median price for a single-family home rose about 18% in March to almost $335,000, a record high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
MLScounty-journal.com

It’s a Seller’s Market for Homes

The market is hot for house sales right now. So hot that you might get burned if you aren’t properly prepared for the transaction, explained realtor Julie Harmon of RE/MAX Real Estate Professionals in Charlotte. The housing market is so competitive that you could miss out if you are not prepared.
BusinessThe Post and Courier

SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties. Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own. Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray...
Missouri BusinessKansas City Star

With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

Archway Homes helps sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for over 20 years. They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible.
Real Estatethereformedbroker.com

Stimulating the housing market is psychotic

I’ve been saying this for a few weeks now, and maybe the Fed simply sees something that the rest of us don’t, but existing home prices jumping 20% in a year doesn’t quite scream S.O.S. to me. It doesn’t seem to require a relentless stream of billions of dollars in asset purchases.
Real EstateTampa Bay News Wire

Should I Sell My House?

Millions of homeowners are asking whether this is a good time to sell their home. With house prices rocketing to record heights across the US and Canada, it may indeed be the right time to sell. To figure out your house selling decision, think big picture about how your life...
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

All Things Real Estate: Will there ever be a bubble?

If you have noticed, there have been sporadic reports of a bubble in real estate and then other reports that there is no bubble in real estate. How would one determine the future of real estate? Did you read the real estate column in the Sunday, May 16, Newsday? It talked about bidding wars, lack of adequate inventory, and the intense and passionate fervor of purchasers who are all in on competing for their next place to call home.
Real Estateyourvalley.net

Considering selling to a home investor? What you need to know

Homeowners across the Southwest Valley have received numerous offers from companies looking to purchase their homes. While the offers may be tempting because of the quick cash and closing, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to help sellers understand the difference between selling to a traditional buyer and versus an opportunity investor.
Real EstateKSAT 12

Ever thought about selling your house online? Here are some perks

Need help finding the perfect selling option if you love convenience and control?. Selling your home can be a headache, but there are options to make selling and buying easier than ever. Courtney Read, chief staff of communications for Offerpad, provided some insight on how the group is transforming the...
Missouri BusinessMarshall Democrat-News

Current housing market proves to be good time to sell

For anyone who may be mulling over the idea of selling their home, this is good time to list it as experts say there is currently an advantage for sellers. Michelle Pointer, the association executive for the Central Missouri Board of REALTORS, said markets across the country are still experiencing historically low inventory, which drives up competition and home prices.
Georgia Businessprunderground.com

Sell your house fast for cash in Gainesville, GA with Bogino Properties

With Bogino Properties, homeowners can get more cash in their pocket by selling their property in any condition. The team at Bogino Properties understands the stress, headaches, expenses, and uncertainty that comes with selling a house the traditional way. From finding a real estate agent that you can trust to paying for repairs, staging, and, worst of all, the high commissions and closing costs, Bogino Properties has a better solution.
Real Estatelightersideofrealestate.com

Thinking About Selling Your Home? May Is the Time To Make a Move

If you’re thinking about selling your home, you want to list it at a time when it’s going to sell at the highest premium. And, as it turns out, that time is in May. According to a recent analysis from ATTOM Data Solutions, which reviewed over 40 million home sales between 2011 and 2020, on average, homeowners sell their properties for 13.4 percent above the estimated market value in May—the highest of any month.
Real Estateelegran.com

4 Big Incentives for Homeowners to Sell Now

The housing market keeps sailing along. The only headwind that could take it off course is the lack of inventory for sale. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reports that there were 410,000 fewer single-family homes for sale this March than in March of 2020. The key to continued success in the residential housing market is for more listings to come on the market. However, many homeowners are concerned that selling their homes could be challenging for several reasons.
Home & Gardeninfluencive.com

Is Maintenance of Your Home Good Enough To Sell The House?

How do you figure out if the maintenance of your home is good enough to sell the house? There are so many factors that go into the selling of a house. The curb appeal, the floor plan, the siding, and many other aspects come together in determining how much you will ultimately sell your house for. Do you think the house is in the best condition for it to sell at the best price?
Real EstateWbaltv.com

Trying to buy a house? Tips to win real estate bidding war

Real estate is in one of its most competitive markets ever. With low inventory and lots of prospective buyers, how do you get your offer accepted?. "What we found – first and foremost – clearly is, in this market, cash is very much king. If you are in a position to write an all-cash offer, that is very often the most successful way to that you get the home that you are looking for,” said Cory Hopkins, senior managing editor of Zillow Research.
Real EstateKTEN.com

1 In 5 Americans Plan to Sell Their Home in the Next Year

It’s no surprise that U.S. home sales have skyrocketed amid the economic downturn, led by a lack of housing and record-low mortgage rates. So it might be expected that many are eager to sell. In fact, a recent survey from real estate firm Coldwell Banker revealed that 20% of Americans plan to sell their home in the next 12 months.