2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Review: Madonna Bound, Two-Up

It’s big, it’s safe, it’s kinda ugly and it prints money for Honda: It’s the Honda CR-V Touring. What do you want to know about it?. I’m gonna be borrowing the new Civic in two weeks, and I’ll have loads to talk about I’m sure, but before I have dessert, Honda is going make sure I eat my veggies. It wants me to take a spin in the fanciest version of its’ family-hauling vehicle. I’m all about practical cars, but not a huge fan of the crossover craze. I don’t really have anything against them per se, they just don’t really light my fire (except as an off-roader. This thing rules). But they’re not really meant to excite, they are practical vehicles for practical people.