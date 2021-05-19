newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Lifestyle

The Do's and Don'ts of Buying a Puppy

By Marcia Mayeda
smobserved.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago, I led an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas and we were often called upon to assist when authorities raided illegal and inhumane puppy mills. These neglected, ill animals needed safe havens where they could receive treatment and ultimately be placed for adoption. We accepted this difficult and heartbreaking duty because of the compelling need to save these animals and help stem the fraud perpetrated on unsuspecting purchasers of their offspring.

www.smobserved.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Topeka, KS
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Topeka, KS
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stores#Animal Welfare#Puppies#Cute Animals#Shelter Dogs#State#N Ts#Puppy Mill Dogs#Online Puppy Scams#Puppy Mill Auctions#Inhumane Puppy Mills#Pet Owners#Pet Quality#Father Dogs#Purebred Dogs#Proper Dog Socialization#Pet Overpopulation#Ill Animals#Reputable Breeder#Animal Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
California Governmentmynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County...
Kansas Businesstkmagazine.com

Veil Events: Lindsay Kooser

Lindsay Kooser, owner of Veil Events, populates her Etsy shop (of the same name) with the planning tools her team uses to pull off expertly organized weddings in Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City. Thanks to her initial efforts to perfect and brand her forms, today, her online shop practically runs itself.
Kansas Businesstkmagazine.com

Extended Family: CWC Electric

CWC Electric is truly a family business. What started as a husband and wife team in 2012 has grown into an extended family endeavor. The company, which specializes in commercial and residential electrical installation, repair and troubleshooting, was actually a second career for both Chuck and Natalie Hogan. Chuck was a firefighter for over 20 years but worked as an electrician on his days off from the department. Natalie was a Special Agent with the Kansas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.
Kansas Governmenttkmagazine.com

Rainforest Adventure at the Library

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will be wild this summer with the Rainforest Adventure and Summer Reading May 22 – August 15. Minotaur Mazes’ Rainforest Adventure is a free interactive maze full of activity and the sights and sounds of a tropical rainforest in the library’s Alice C. Sabatini Gallery.