The Do's and Don'ts of Buying a Puppy

CWC Electric is truly a family business. What started as a husband and wife team in 2012 has grown into an extended family endeavor. The company, which specializes in commercial and residential electrical installation, repair and troubleshooting, was actually a second career for both Chuck and Natalie Hogan. Chuck was a firefighter for over 20 years but worked as an electrician on his days off from the department. Natalie was a Special Agent with the Kansas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.