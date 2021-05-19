newsbreak-logo
African Diaspora to host second ‘Africa Day Celebration’ event

KTNV 13 Action News
 3 hours ago
The African Diaspora of Las Vegas -- a group of professionals, business owners, students, and families of African origin living in Las Vegas, with over 20 African countries currently represented – will celebrate Africa Day on May 22 at the Mountains Edge Regional Park, 8101 W. Mountains Edge Pkwy.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Africa Day, formerly known as ‘Africa Liberation Day’ or ‘African Freedom Day,’ is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity on May 25, 1963.

Africa Day is celebrated in the African continent as well as around the world in recognition of African nations gaining independence, to mark the onward progress of the liberation movement and acknowledge the determination of the African people to free themselves.

The Las Vegas event is free to attend, and there will be music, live drumming, face painting, a kids’ corner, dancing, vendors, food and more. The park chosen for this event is in honor of the late Peter Umoh, a founding member of the African Diaspora of Las Vegas, who lost his battle with Covid-19 last year. As a design and construction administrator for Clark County, Umoh was instrumental in the design of Mountain’s Edge Regional Park.

The African Diaspora of Las Vegas chose to host this event to showcase its cultures, tell the story of the continent of Africa, and celebrate the African and Diaspora communities who contribute to the fabric of our Las Vegas valley and great state of Nevada every day.

This signature event also helps raise funds to work with community partners to provide healthcare options, family and education resources, employment assistance, immigration support, scholarships and more.

