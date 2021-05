The state assumed oversight in 2012 under the Christie administration. Eight years after former Gov. Chris Christie instigated a state takeover of the Camden City School District — with a promise of turning around failing schools and in turn the academic progress of its students — a new report says there’s no hard evidence the takeover translated into better test scores. The report, released Thursday by the New Jersey Policy Perspective think tank, says test scores already had been improving for at least six years before the takeover.