newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Government

DOH-Citrus Brings COVID-19 Vaccine To Homebound Residents In Citrus County

By Maria Hernandez
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2277ms_0a4rrKGO00

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Thanks to lesser demand at the Duke Energy/DOH-Citrus vaccination site and a steady supply of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is now providing vaccines to homebound residents in Citrus County.

The program allows for DOH-Citrus staff to visit and vaccinate 18+ residents who are unable to leave their home due to lack of transportation, mobility or other issues.

Homebound residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can call 352-527-0068, menu option 9 and then 3 to speak with a staff member. Call center staff will gather essential information and relay the information to the outreach team who will be in touch to set up a date and time to visit the home.

Homebound residents must complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent prior to receiving the vaccine. Consent forms are available on the DOH-Citrus website. Staff members will also have forms available at the time of the visit.

Individuals not interested in receiving the vaccine from DOH-Citrus are encouraged to check with their health care provider and/or local pharmacy to inquire about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about DOH-Citrus, visit www.CitrusCountyHealth.org or follow us on Twitter at @FLHealthCitrus.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, visit FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
State
Florida State
Citrus County, FL
Government
Citrus County, FL
Health
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Doh#Health Information#Staff Members#Essential Information#The Johnson Johnson#Janssen Covid 19 Vaccine#Homebound Residents#Covid 19 Vaccines#Call Center Staff#Doh Citrus Staff#The Visit#Fla#Consent Forms#Menu Option#Demand#Duke#Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Florida Governmentcitrus-daily.com

Health department issues mosquito-borne illness advisory

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) today advised residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Citrus County. Several sentinel chickens have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus infection. The risk of transmission to humans has increased. Citrus County Mosquito Control District and DOH-Citrus continue surveillance and prevention efforts.
Florida Governmentoutbreaknewstoday.com

Florida: EEE mosquito-borne advisory issued in Citrus County

Several sentinel chickens have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus infection, prompting the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) to issue a mosquito-borne advisory this week. Health officials advise residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin Diverts $2 Billion From Healthcare Programs To Help Illegal Migrant Children

The Biden administration redirected over $2 billion allocated for other health initiatives to care for unaccompanied migrant minors, Politico reported Saturday. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will receive $850 million meant for the federal emergency medical fund depleted by COVID-19 and another $850 million set aside for COVID-19 testing, according to three people familiar with the matter, Politico reported. HHS struggled to open and staff several emergency intake facilities to move over 20,000 migrant children out of border patrol facilities.
Florida GovernmentCitrus County Chronicle

Recent MPO meeting summary

The Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) met on Thursday, May 13. The points of interest from the meeting include:. The board was presented with the Florida Turnpike Enterprise’s construction report for projects occurring in the Hernando/Citrus area. The MPO’s quarterly report was provided to the board. The board approved an...
Florida GovernmentCitrus County Chronicle

Feral hogs damage The Grove

For the past three weeks men working at a 5-acre farm that grows fruit for The Path of Citrus County have noticed large areas of their farm torn upside down. The Grove is a 5-acre farm that is a joint project between The Path of Citrus County and all six Rotary clubs within Citrus County.
Florida GovernmentCitrus County Chronicle

Inverness Sertoman appointed to MPO TDCB

A long time member of the Inverness Sertoma Club, Walter "Bud" Osborn, has been appointed by the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization's (MPO) Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board (TDLCB), to represent veteran interests. Osborn has been a member of the Inverness Sertoma...
Florida HealthCitrus County Chronicle

Health Notes: Stroke seminar on tap

The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will have their final meeting of the year at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive. The cost for lunch is $15 and the speaker is to be determined. The club will discuss their future plans. Attendees should wear a mask. For questions, contact Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or jlherron2@aol.com.
Florida HealthCitrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Ecotourism sustains Citrus’ economy through pandemic

THE ISSUE: Former commissioner praises Citrus’ tourism strength in pandemic. OUR OPINION: Tourism is a working asset on the Nature Coast. While some parts of the nation were in near total commerce shutdown during the difficult days of COVID, Citrus discovered the benefits of its ecotourism-centric economy through the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
Florida GovernmentCitrus County Chronicle

Building communities in Citrus

Two critical necessities to sustain human life are food and shelter. Thankfully, our community through the efforts of many has made food security a much less daunting problem; unfortunately, we have a long way to go to solve our shelter needs. Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County owes its very...
Florida SocietyCitrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls

In today’s paper, Thursday, May 13, in the Sound Off (Page A7), there’s a “Brick fundraiser for shelter.” I think it’s a great idea. I couldn’t afford $1,000 but I could afford $500. Maybe the pet name could be for $500 and the owner and pet name could be for the $1,000. I just thought it was worth suggesting.
AgriculturePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Emerging Water Tech Collaborates with Giants A.O. SMITH & LOWE’S: Water Tech. (OTC: WTII) is about to Hydrate The World

Emerging Water Tech Co Collaborates with Giants A.O. SMITH & LOWE’S: Water Technologies Inc. (Stock Symbol: WTII) is about to Hydrate The World. WATER TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL,INC (OTCMKTS:WTII) I am excited about this opportunity with Lowe's Pro Services group! A.O. Smith has a great product that produces clean drinking water for...
Florida LifestylePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Parks And Recreation To Compete For Prestigious Honor In The Park And Recreation Industry

TAMPA, Fla. – The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), is pleased to announce the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department as a finalist for the 2021 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Musco Lighting, LLC is proud to continue its 20+ years of sponsoring the National Gold Medal Awards program.
Florida GovernmentCitrus County Chronicle

Federal law requires boat captains to wear engine-cutoff cord

Terry Henderson doesn’t leave shore without one — a cord connecting him to his boat’s ignition. “I use it all the time,” the local said while launching his boat from the Citrus County boat ramp off of West Fort Island Trail. “I think any boat should have it.”. U.S. lawmakers...
Florida LifestylePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Tattoo Vanish Method's All-Natural Tattoo Removal Process Erases Tattoo Regret

One of the nation’s leading tattoo removal companies is utilizing the world's first all-natural non-laser tattoo removal method. HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Miami-based Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC announced today that’s all-natural tattoo removal process erases tattoo regret as well. “Tattoo Vanish® Method is...
Florida LifestyleCitrus County Chronicle

Cost of dining out is going up

My wife and I like to support our local businesses and restaurants in Citrus County when we can. My wife recently went to a “girls night out” dinners. They went to a popular Citrus County restaurant and were given the daily menu (she said they just started this today) that had two menu items: meatloaf for $17.95 or Catch of the Day for $23.95. Needless to say, we will not be eating there in the near future.