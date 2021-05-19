DOH-Citrus Brings COVID-19 Vaccine To Homebound Residents In Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Thanks to lesser demand at the Duke Energy/DOH-Citrus vaccination site and a steady supply of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is now providing vaccines to homebound residents in Citrus County.

The program allows for DOH-Citrus staff to visit and vaccinate 18+ residents who are unable to leave their home due to lack of transportation, mobility or other issues.

Homebound residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can call 352-527-0068, menu option 9 and then 3 to speak with a staff member. Call center staff will gather essential information and relay the information to the outreach team who will be in touch to set up a date and time to visit the home.

Homebound residents must complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent prior to receiving the vaccine. Consent forms are available on the DOH-Citrus website. Staff members will also have forms available at the time of the visit.

Individuals not interested in receiving the vaccine from DOH-Citrus are encouraged to check with their health care provider and/or local pharmacy to inquire about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about DOH-Citrus, visit www.CitrusCountyHealth.org or follow us on Twitter at @FLHealthCitrus.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, visit FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.