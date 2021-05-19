newsbreak-logo
‘Batgirl’: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah To Helm New Standalone Pic For Warner Bros.

By Justin Kroll
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Bad Boys For Life directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been tapped to direct Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s Batgirl movie. The film follows Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Christina Hodson penned the script for what is being planned as movie...

