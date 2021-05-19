newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Government

Chapin: How Covid affected the 2021 property assessments

By Mark ChapinSpecial to the Daily
Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As your Eagle County assessor, I and my staff are required by Colorado statutes to reappraise property every two years in the odd-numbered years. 2021 is a re-assessment year. The property valuations which our office sent out May 3 reflect the property value as of June 30, 2020, calculated on the basis of the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2020. It is important to note that the boom in real estate sales across all resort areas in Colorado was just beginning in June 2020. As a result, property owners can expect to see an increase in valuations, but not nearly as much as sales prices have increased since July 1, 2020.

www.vaildaily.com
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Eagle County, CO
Health
County
Eagle County, CO
State
Colorado State
Eagle County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Eagle County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Property Values#Public Property#Residential Property#Health Facilities#Eaglecounty Us#Ups#Property Owners#Residential Transactions#Lodging Properties#Commercial Sales Activity#Real Estate Sales#Colorado Statutes#Written Filings#Sales Prices#Research#Entertainment Facilities#Valuations#July#Resort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Colorado GovernmentAspen Times

Guest commentary: New Eagle County property assessments come with help of unprecedented collaboration

As the Eagle County Assessor, I and my staff are required by Colorado Statutes to reappraise property every two years in the odd-numbered years. 2021 is a re-assessment year. The property valuations which our office sent out May 3 reflect the property value as of June 30, 2020, calculated on the basis of the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2020. It is important to note that the boom in real estate sales across all resort areas in Colorado was just beginning in June 2020. As a result, property owners can expect to see an increase in valuations, but not nearly as much as sales prices have increased since July 1, 2020.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
Vail Daily

Howard: The high cost of home

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley advocates for policy change to increase affordable housing options. The high cost of home has been a fact of life in Eagle County for years — and it’s just as much of a problem around the United States. Advocating for policies that will increase access to and supply of affordable homes in our community is an important strategy. Through our five-year Cost of Home Campaign, Habitat for Humanity is focused on finding collaborative solutions and promoting policies to improve access to affordable homes for 10 million individuals nationwide.
Colorado HealthPosted by
Vail Daily

As Latino vaccinations lag in the region, activists push for systemic change

Maria works as a maid in Pitkin County. From Rifle, she commutes to Aspen, where she cleans a handful of houses a day. Two to three stories with a basement, pool tables and gyms. The trunk of her car serves as storage for spray bottles, rags and vacuums. Her grocery bags go in the backseat with her son. When the pandemic hit, she considered stopping work. Like many undocumented people, she can’t afford to get COVID. Rarely does she see a doctor. It’s too expensive. She’ll have to bring her son to translate. It’s all unfamiliar. So, she continues to work. As the world halted in fear of the coronavirus, Maria carried on. For the sake of survival and the hope of prosperity, she carries on.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
Vail Daily

Romer: Transportation bill worthy of support

Interstate 70 is a critical transportation corridor connecting Colorado’s Front Range and the Western Slope and is vital to our economic health and quality of life in Eagle County. This interstate is the only major east-west highway to move tourists and residents, as well as goods and services. Severe congestion in the corridor infuriates travelers, harms local communities and small businesses, impacts our tourism economy, creates safety risks, wastes fuel and hampers intrastate and interstate commerce.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail housing project gets planning board approval

The Residences at Main Vail project passed an important milestone May 10, with several more to do. The project, a partnership between the town of Vail and Triumph Development, is proposed for 72 deed-restricted rental units near the existing Middle Creek Village apartments. That town-owned site is currently occupied by the Children’s Garden of Learning. That facility is moving this year to a new site just to the southeast of the Lionshead parking structure.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
Vail Daily

Eagle County will lift COVID-19 public health order May 19

Eagle County announced Friday morning that it will lift its COVID-19 public health orders effective May 19, a week earlier than expected. Eagle County Public Health and Environment intends to make the move to lift all local public health orders related to COVID-19 with disease incidence showing a steady decline and vaccination rates on the rise.
Colorado LifestylePosted by
Vail Daily

Writers on the Range: It all began with pizza

In the mid-1960s, my dad served on the school board in Cortez, in rural southern Colorado. He recalled that at one meeting he said something a little too liberal because a fellow board member invited him to “step outside.”. Fast forward some 55 years and not much has changed in...
Colorado Government95rockfm.com

The Least Populated Town In Colorado Has Two People

There's small town living and there's pretty much having the whole place to yourself, and that's the situation in tiny Fulford, Colorado...population two. According to MSN, who conducted some research for the tiniest town in every state, Fulford gets that honor for Colorado. Fulford, which is located pretty much in the center of the state south of I-70 in Eagle County, sits at an elevation of 9,860 feet above sea level.
Colorado SocietyPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Drop the sexism, Richard Carnes

This letter is in response to Richard Carnes’ recent column about his visit to the hospital. As a longtime member of the Vail Health Volunteer Corps and a recent surgical patient at this facility myself, I thank you for recognizing how fortunate we are to have this outstanding hospital in our small community.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: The new 8th Congressional District

Western Colorado mayors, city council members, and state legislators should lobby for the new 8th Congressional District to be located on the Western Slope. On April 26, the U. S. Census Bureau announced that Colorado is now eligible for a new 8th Congressional District due to a 14.5% growth in population.
Colorado GovernmentPosted by
Vail Daily

Welcome to the Neighborhood

Insights from the Vail Valley – By Scott N. Miller. The pandemic influx will change the dynamic of the Vail Valley. People are flocking to the mountains. But it’s probably too soon to see what long-term effects that migration will have. The town of Vail has seen a lot of home sales over the past year, after the local market dropped precipitously in the second quarter of 2020.
Colorado Governmentvailvalleypartnership.com

County to lift local public health orders earlier than planned

May 14, 2021 – With disease incidence showing a steady decline and vaccination rates on the rise, Eagle County Public Health and Environment (ECPHE) intends to lift all local public health orders related to COVID-19 as of May 19, more than a week earlier than expected. Residents and guests are reminded that the county is still subject to any statewide and federal public health regulations in place, including mask requirements in some circumstances.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Bertuglia for Holy Cross Energy

You have probably received your ballot in the mail by now for the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors. This board has made a huge contribution to protecting and improving our communities by their dedication to renewable energy, at the same time saving money for Holy Cross co-op members. Kristen...