He didn’t necessarily make it look easy, but Canelo Alvarez certainly let the world know how to defeat the slick, skilled, and previously undefeated Billy Joe Saunders this past weekend. In front of 70 plus thousand people at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, Canelo landed the kind of shot people will talk about for years, an uppercut that literally destroyed Saunders’ right eye. Just how devastating was the blow that crashed into Saunders’ face? Devastating enough to end the fight. Although he somehow managed to stay on his feet, Saunders and/or his corner decided he had taken punishment enough after the round had ended.