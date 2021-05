Uintah High School has updated its plan for the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021. The graduation will be held May 28th at 5:30pm at Coach Belcher Stadium. No tickets will be required to attend graduation. There is no limit on attendance. Families/households are asked to sit together in groups and masks are recommended if social distancing cannot be maintained. Anyone who is sick or experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 should not attend graduation. The ceremony will be broadcast live on www.channelv6.com for those who cannot attend in person. Only graduates, Uintah School District employees, and credentialed members of the press will be allowed on the football field. Congratulations to the Class of 2021 and GO UTES!