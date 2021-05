NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has been awarded the No. 3 seed and will host an NCAA Regional at the Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, the NCAA announced Wednesday. The Commodores, winners of the SEC Championships in April on St. Simons Island in Georgia, will host 12 other teams and 10 individual participants for three days and 54 holes starting May 17. The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site will advance to the national championships May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.