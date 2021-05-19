newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

U.S. regulator awards $28 million to tipster on Panasonic probe

By Chris Prentice
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFsEI_0a4rqUjn00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday doled out a $28-million award to a whistleblower for information that led U.S. authorities to bring bribery charges against a subsidiary of Panasonic Corp , according to the tipster’s lawyers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which did not disclose the name of the company or the whistleblower, said the information led the SEC and another other agency to open investigations resulting in “significant enforcement actions”. Attorneys Christopher Connors and Andy Rickman said they represented the whistleblower and confirmed the award related to Panasonic foreign bribery probe.

In 2018, Panasonic Avionics Corp agreed to pay about $280 million to the SEC and Department of Justice to resolve criminal and civil charges that the company falsified its financial records to conceal payments to sales agents in China and other parts of Asia.

The SEC did not respond immediately to a request for the identity of the firm involved, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The SEC’s whistleblower program was established after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis and has yielded more than $2.5 billion in penalties through fiscal 2020.

Wednesday’s award is the tenth largest, according to data compiled by the SEC.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tipster#U S#Financial Records#China Sales#Panasonic Corp#Sec#Panasonic Avionics Corp#Department Of Justice#The Wall Street Journal#U S Authorities#Bribery Charges#Open Investigations#Company#Lawyers#Payments#Sales Agents#Attorneys#Awards#Financial Crisis#Criminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Panasonic
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. SEC
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Israeli work management firm monday.com files publicly for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Israeli work management company monday.com Ltd made public its plan to list its shares in the United States on Monday, joining a host of technology-focused firms looking to tap a booming market for new listings. The company, which counts venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures and investment management firm...
Lifestyleajot.com

Go Airlines seeks regulator approval for $490 million India IPO

Go Airlines India Ltd., a no-frills carrier controlled by the Wadia Group, has sought approval from India’s markets regulator to raise as much as 36 billion rupees ($490 million) through an initial public offering. The company may consider a pre-IPO share issue of as much as 15 billion rupees, the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. launches probe into fitness companies after complaint

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it is launching a patent infringement investigation into several fitness companies, including Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) and Lululemon Athletica Inc(LULU.O), following complaints from subsidiaries of DISH Network Corp(DISH.O). Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Binance Crypto Exchange Reportedly Subject of U.S. Financial Probe

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service. Officials who investigate money laundering and tax offenses have sought information from individuals with insight into Binance’s business, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News. The officials involved include...
Fraud CrimesAmerican Banker

Binance probed by U.S. as money laundering, tax sleuths bore in

Binance Holdings Ltd. is under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service, ensnaring the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange in U.S. efforts to root out illicit activity that’s thrived in the red-hot but mostly unregulated market. As part of the inquiry, officials who probe money laundering and tax offenses...
U.S. Politicscrowdfundinsider.com

Binance Under Investigation in the US: Report

the world’s largest crypto exchange is said to be under investigation by the US Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to Bloomberg, government officials are digging into possible money laundering and tax infractions. The report cited individuals with knowledge of the matter. A Binance representative,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move

Bitcoin slid to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after a regulatory probe into crypto exchange Binance added to pressure from Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief Elon Musk's reversing his stance on accepting the digital currency. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that as part of the Binance inquiry, the U.S. Justice Department and...
Economyhedgeco.net

SEC Awards $22 Million to Two Whistleblowers

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced awards totaling approximately $22 million to two whistleblowers whose information and assistance were of crucial importance to successful SEC enforcement actions brought against a financial services firm. The first whistleblower received an award of $18 million, while the second whistleblower received a...
MilitaryStreetInsider.com

Plurilock Awarded US$1.15 Million Order with U.S. Department of the Navy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that it was awarded a US$1.15 million order with the U.S. Department of the Navy under NASA's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement ("SEWP"), United States Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle ("GWAC"). SEWP consists of over a large pool of pre-competed prime contract holders ("contractors"), including more than one hundred U.S. small businesses. The order is part of "SEWP V", the latest version of GWAC, which NASA released in May 2015 and boasts the largest pool of contractors yet as well as detailed and automatic reporting to Chief Information Officers ("CIOs") in order to help meet Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act. All SEWP V contracts have an effective ordering period between May 1, 2015 through April 30, 2025.
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

US regulator probing China’s role in container shortage

A top maritime official has started an informal investigation into whether China is using its market power to monopolize containers and other equipment crucial to international supply chains to pump up rates paid by American exporters. Carl Bentzel, a U.S. Federal Maritime Commissioner (FMC), told attendees at a virtual business...
Economykdal610.com

Bombardier says U.S. joins probe into decade-old Indonesia jet deals

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Canada’s Bombardier said on Thursday it had been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice over decade-old airplane deals in Indonesia, widening a separate British corruption probe. February’s request for documents concerns the acquisition and lease of CRJ1000 aircraft by Garuda Indonesia between 2011 and 2012, the...
U.S. Politicsindustryleadersmagazine.com

IRS and Justice Department investigating crypto exchange Binance

The Internal Revenue Service and Department of Justice are investigating the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Singapore-based Binance was co-founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, and is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is probing money laundering and tax-related offenses on the platform by any US citizen. They are investigating whether any illegal trading of derivatives linked to digital tokens was done. The United States residents can only purchase these kinds of products from firms registered with the CFTC.
Public Safetyadvisor.ca

Financial services firms are favourite targets for cyberattacks: Fitch

Ransomware attacks are a fast-growing global security threat, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. The rating agency reported that ransomware attacks jumped by 485% in 2020, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all cyberattacks during the year, citing data from Romanian cybersecurity firm Bitdefender. “The volume, size and sophistication...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Electronic billing startup Paymentus targets over $2 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Billing and payments network Paymentus Holdings Inc said on Monday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $2.43 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The Redmond, Washington-based company, which is offering 10 million shares priced between $19 and $21 apiece, is targeting to raise up to $210 million, its filing showed. (https://bit.ly/3uUvJpH)
Traffic104.1 WIKY

U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it was opening a formal safety probe into more than 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles over sudden loss of steering control reports. The agency said the engineering analysis covers 2013 through 2015 models and said “under normal...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Marathon Mines Bitcoin Block That’s Verified As Compliant With U.S. Regulations

Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has successfully mined its first “clean” block. In late March, the company announced that it would be launching the first North American Bitcoin mining pool fully compliant with U.S. regulations, including anti-money laundering (AML) and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC’s) standards.
Businessinvesting.com

First Saudi Tech Startup That Could Go Public Picks HSBC for IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi food delivery firm Jahez has hired HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) Plc’s local unit to help manage what could be the first listing by a tech startup in the kingdom. Jahez International Company for Information Technology picked HSBC Saudi Arabia as the sole financial adviser and global coordinator for...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Goldman Sachs said to be on unprecedented hiring spree in China

(May 17): Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has been on an unprecedented hiring spree in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first four months of the year as the Wall Street titan pushes further into the world’s second-largest economy. The bank is in the process of hiring 320 staff, including...
Marketsinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) Ag on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR9.6, which is approximately 19.11% below the present share price of $14.4. Omahen expects Deutsche Bank Ag to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the second...