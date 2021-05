Several suspects were arrested for drug related offenses by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department. On April 6, narcotics detectives were looking for 47-year-old Carl Lamont Jenkins, at his home located at 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. A2 to serve him with outstanding warrants, said Sheriff David Allison. He said the warrants were for contempt of court for previous arrests of trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of sale of a controlled substance.