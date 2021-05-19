In Brief: Rock River Valley

If you have an event you would like to submit, send your first and last name and info about the event to frontdoor@journalstandard.com. Timberlake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, will host a summer kickoff party at 2 p.m. Saturday to launch its summer music concert series. Johnny Russler and the Beach Bums will perform at 2 p.m. and the Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys Tribute, will perform at 7 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and sandwiches will be available for purchase from noon to 6 p.m. Bars will be open from noon though the end of the evening concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Ticket prices include $60, family price; $25, individual ticket, $20, TLP subscription ticket. For tickets, go to timberlakeplayhouse.org.