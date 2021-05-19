In Brief: Rock River Valley

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFREEPORT — FHN will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 5, FHN Family Healthcare Center — Burchard Hills, 1010 W. Fairway Drive. FHN has opened online self-scheduling for the vaccination clinic. Registration is requested for the clinic but not required. A second vaccination will be scheduled automatically at the same time, 28 days from the first vaccination. Participants must be available for both vaccination dates and times.

